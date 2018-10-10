Drunken driver killed pregnant mother of 4, prosecutors say

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A Schaumburg man has been charged with DUI in a Streamwood crash that killed a pregnant mother of four on Monday.

Hinigo Olvera, 67, of the 100 block of Barrett Lane in Schaumburg, is charged with aggravated DUI causing death. He was slated to appear in court in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday.

Police said Olvera was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck that rear-ended a 1994 Oldsmobile being pushed by two people near East Lake Street and South Park Avenue in Streamwood about 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Oldsmobile had stalled. Aries Cobian, 29, and her cousin were trying to push it off the road.

Cobain was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Relatives said Cobain was 12 weeks pregnant and had four children ranging in age from 6 months old to 9 years old.