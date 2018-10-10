Lyft offers discount as fear over Rogers Park slayings keeps many inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s been 10 days since someone shot two men execution-style with the same gun in Rogers Park. With no known connection between victims shot one day apart, the apparently random killings left an entire community on edge.

The killer’s only noticeable characteristic is his walk, which was captured on surveillance footage from around the neighborhood.

"I’m really eyeballing people that fit that description and then I kind of feel like I’m profiling, which I try not to do but you can’t help it," resident Siobhan Hansen said.

Residents are urged to use caution until the killer is found, but that also means people are staying inside more. Sales are down at many of the Rogers Park businesses because people are afraid to go out.

Many groups that have popped up on social media where people can meet up and walk together. And working with 49th ward Alderman Joe Moore, area businesses reached out to Lyft, which agreed to give Rogers Park residents 50 percent off two rides booked through their app. The rideshare company even picked up costs of printing the coupons, which will be available in Moore's office starting Thursday.

"I wanted to do something that could help them that would give residents a feeling of safety," Ald. Joe Moore said.