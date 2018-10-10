Shedd Aquarium welcomes new baby penguin Nia

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium wants Chicagoans to meet its new penguin chick, and her name is Nia!

The Shedd on Wednesday announced the gender and name of the first Magellanic penguin chick bred and hatched at the aquarium.

The staff held a contest to name the new chick and decided on Nia, a reference to the region of southern South America where the Magellanic penguin is native.

Nia was born over Mother’s Day weekend but recently had a blood test, from which staff determined her gender.

Though the Shedd has both Magellanic and rockhopper penguins, the Magellanic penguins are only reaching reproductive maturity now, so it’s likely there will be more chicks to welcome in the near future.