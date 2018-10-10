Teen charged in Gold Coast carjacking that left 3 injured

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a Gold Coast carjacking that left three people injured and damaged several cars.

The teen stole a 2015 Mercedes in the 100 block of East Huron Street about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police initially said the carjacking happened in the 1000 block of North Rush Street.

A man had left the Mercedes running while he removed items from the trunk. When the teen stole the car, police said, the man tried to stop him and was briefly dragged.

The 17-year-old then sped away — striking a pedestrian and a cyclist, and crashing into several vehicles, police said. He eventually ran away and was caught in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

The teen is charged as a juvenile with carjacking and leaving the scene of an accident. He was slated to appear in court Wednesday.

Police do not release booking photos of minors.

