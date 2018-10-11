× Chili Davis won’t return as Cubs’ hitting coach in 2019

CHICAGO – Since their surprisingly quick elimination from the National League Playoffs, the majority of the discussion has been on the Cubs’ offense.

In fact, Theo Epstein said that the offense “broke” down the stretch.

It certainly did when the Cubs scored just two runs in their final two games – the tiebreaker against the Brewers and the Wild Card game against the Rockies – leading to a quick elimination from the playoffs.

Epstein and manager Joe Maddon have already made their first move to fix that – and it starts with the coaching staff.

Early Thursday evening, the Cubs dismissed hitting coach Chili Davis after just one season. He was with the club just one season, arriving before the 2018 campaign to replace John Mallee.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more info.