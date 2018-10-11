× Emanuel rewards allies with $20,000 campaign checks

CHICAGO — There was a surprise item on the menu when Mayor Rahm Emanuel hosted a breakfast for more than two dozen Aldermen Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Tribune reports that after thanking his City Council allies for backing a series of property tax hikes and other politically difficult votes, the Mayor handed out $20,000 checks to each of the Aldermen to help with their reelection campaigns.

49th Ward Aldermen Joe Moore called it “Christmas in October.”

The money came from the Emanuel’s campaign fund.

Just last month he announced he would not seek reelection.