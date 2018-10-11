Woman, 21, missing from Albany Park may have memory loss from crash

CHICAGO — A woman missing from the Albany Park neighborhood may be suffering from memory loss.

Chicago police issued a missing person alert late Wednesday for Marissa Ocampo, 21.

Ocampo is from Albany Park near Montrose Avenue and and Kedzie Avenue, and was last seen Monday.

Police said she may have memory loss from a recent car crash.

According to police, Ocampo was wearing pale green jeans and a brown long-sleeved shirt when she was last seen. She is described as 5-foot-2, 165 pounds, brown-haired with black eyes, Hispanic with a light complexion. She also has a scar on her forehead.

The Area North special victims unit can be reached at 312-744-8266.