Car stolen with 2 babies in back seat; boys found in alley strapped to car seats

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — A car with two infants in the back seat was stolen in Richton Park on Friday, police said.

The boys were found safe in an alley two hours later; they were strapped into their car seats. Police said there was no indication they’d been hurt.

Temperatures in the Richton Park area hovered around the high 30s and low 40s Friday afternoon. It was not clear how long the boys had been outside.

The car was stolen about 12:20 p.m. near Hillside Drive and Schaaf Court, according to Richton Park police. The driver, a food delivery person who had her two sons in the back seat, had just stepped out of the car to make a delivery. Police said “an unknown person” in a blue hoodie got into the car and drove away.

The missing car is a 2002 burgundy Buick Rendezvous.

An Amber Alert about the missing infants was initially sent out Friday. The boys were found in an alley about 2:10 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 to report two children strapped into car seats. Police did not release the location of the alley.

The mother was reunited with her sons, who were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.