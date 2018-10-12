Dean’s Reviews: ‘First Man,’ ‘The Hate U Give,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Dean Richards reviews 'First Man,' 'The Hate U Give,' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale,' which open on Friday, October 12.
