Wicker Park priest charged with sexually abusing 2 women, attacking teen girl

CHICAGO -- A Wicker Park priest was charged with sexually abusing two women and attacking a 17-year-old girl, according to Chicago Police.

Police charged Rigoberto Gamez with two felony counts of criminal sexual abuse and one misdemeanor of battery.

He is listed as the associate vicar for canonical affairs for the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicaog.

The charges involve a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and 29-year-old woman. The alleged attacks began in November 2016.

Bond is set at $10,000 dollars. He will have to wear an electric home monitoring device and surrender his passport.

He also may not contact any of the victims, their families, or anyone under 18-years-old.

