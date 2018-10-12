Women’s March Chicago returns to Grant Park on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands of women and supporters of the #metoo movement are expected to converge on the Loop on Saturday for the second Women's March Chicago.

Organizers said they hope to draw attention to women's rights issues and to get more women to register to vote.

There will be two early voting locations along the march route.

The event is expected to begin in Grant Park near Columbus and Jackson drives with a rally and motivational speeches. The actual march steps off about 12:30 p.m. and will proceed west along Jackson Drive to Federal Plaza, where the event will conclude with another rally.

For more information, visit womens121marchonchicago.org.