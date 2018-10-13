Shooting on I-57 shuts down portion of expressway for hours

MARKHAM — Multiple people were shot on I-57, shutting down a portion of the expressway for hours.

It happened just before 3:00 A.M. on Saturday, in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Kedzie in Markham. Two women and three men were in a car, when another car pulled up started shooting. The victims’ car crashed and was hit multiple times by bullets.

Police say at least two people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down between 147th and 159th Street.

Multiple police agencies were on the scene as they continue to investigate.