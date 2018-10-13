Thousands participate in ‘March to the Polls’ to encourage voting in midterms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands of people participated in March to Polls on Saturday. Many said they were fed up with the White House and congressional leadership. The event was a follow-up event to previous women's marches.

March to the Polls kicked off Saturday morning with a rally in Chicago's Grant Park. The early afternoon march took participants down Jackson Street to Federal Plaza, where nearby Cook County and Chicago early voting sites were open.

Organizers originally said they couldn't predict how many people would turn out. But they say enthusiasm is high, particularly since the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault but he denies the allegations.

Women's March Chicago board member Eman Hassaballa says the group aims to "use our voices and our votes to remove anti-female politicians from office."

A women's march days after Trump's inauguration filled the 300-acre Grant Park.

Watch footage of Saturday's rally and march: