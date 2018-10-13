Woman found badly beaten in her South Chicago home, police say

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was beaten in South Chicago, police said Saturday.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with blunt force trauma to her and body about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Authorities described the woman as “adult-aged” and said she was found by a downstairs neighbor inside her residence in the 3000 block of East 80th Street.

Police said the woman was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She had skull fractures and a broken arm.

A metal object was found next to her body on the scene.

Detectives are investigating.

No one was in custody.