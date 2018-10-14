Aurora voting to buy drones for its Police Department

AURORA — The city of Aurora is considering adding drones to its Police Department.

A preliminary vote approved spending $56,000 on four drones, three of which would go to the Police Department. The fourth would go towards the Information Technology Department.

Police say the drones would be a big help in finding a missing person. They would also be used for traffic accident reconstruction because the drones can easily fly over and take a picture of an accident site.

A number of other Police Departments throughout Illinois have also started a drone program.

The City Council is voting on the request on Oct. 23.