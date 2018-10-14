Sunny but cold and breezy week ahead
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
Relatively dry and mild week ahead
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Joe Biden cancels Illinois event due to ‘doctor’s orders’
-
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
Warm days, clear skies ahead this week
-
Hurricane Lane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows