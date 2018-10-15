× 2 men charged in armed robbery on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Two men are charged with beating store employees during an armed robbery on the Near North Side.

Raul Tijerina, 32, and Joshua Santana, 27, each face two felony counts of armed robbery.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the men wore masks and beat up employees at a food store in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, then took off with a cash register.

Police tracked them down and said they recovered a gun and the money taken from the store.

Both will appear in court today.

Tijerina is a convicted felon and was on parole.