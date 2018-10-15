Chance the Rapper to make announcement at City Hall regarding mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper is planning to make a big announcement Tuesday morning at City Hall about Chicago’s mayoral race.

The rapper gave no indication about what he might say, but in a tweet posted around 4 p.m. Monday, he wrote "City Hall pull up" with a media alert for a press conference at City Hall at 10 a.m.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune that Chance will endorse Amara Enyia, director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

The rapper has been critical of both Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel over school funding.

In a song released earlier this summer, chance called for Emanuel to resign over police involved shootings, but he's refused to answer questions about his own political ambitions.

Chance the Rapper's father, Ken Bennett, worked for former President Barack Obama and was once an aide to Emanuel.

Bennett appeared at Toni Preckwinkle's mayoral campaign kickoff event last month.