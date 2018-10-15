Device found in women’s room not a hidden camera, hotel says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- After a group of young women visiting Chicago from Wisconsin said they discovered a camera inside their room, a downtown hotel says there was no evidence the device was capturing footage of guests.

The four friends from Milwaukee told police they found the camera facing toward the bed inside their room in the Club Quarters Hotel at 75 E. Wacker Drive.

The small device didn't appear to be recording, but could reportedly be started remotely. The friends told hotel workers about their discovery before calling police and turning over the camera.

In a statement, Club Quarters Hotel management said police determined the device was "not a hidden camera" and there was "no criminal activity involved." They said the camera did not contain any pictures or videos, and was likely left behind by a guest.

Either way, the event serves as a reminder to scour rooms before checking out, and check for active Wi-Fi -- and possible hidden devices -- when checking into a hotel room for the first time.