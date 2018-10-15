1 killed, 1 critical after crash involving semi on I-55

CHICAGO — One person is dead and another is critically injured after an accident involving a semi-truck on the Stevenson Expressway.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue.

A tan Saturn sedan was stopped in the far right lane of I-55 for unknown reasons, when a semi rear ended the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Saturn had to be extricated and were both transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital due to extent of injury. The driver is in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Serious crash SB I-55 near Kedzie causing big delays in both directions. DETAILS: @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Xh2OcV9x6z — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 15, 2018

The far right lane was shut down for hours due to an investigation, but all lanes are now open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.