Suspect barricaded inside South Side apartment after shooting woman in face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are involved in a standoff with a man after a woman was found shot in the face on the South Side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received a call of a domestic disturbance at an apartment at 71st and Prairie in the Park Manor neighborhood.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 39-year-old woman shot in the face and lying in a stairwell. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man who shot the woman has barricaded himself on the second-floor of the apartment building.

A SWAT team remains on the scene.

The area surrounding the building has been closed down by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.