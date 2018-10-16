× Bruce Rauner, JB Pritzker release 2017 tax returns

CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner released his 2017 tax returns Tuesday morning, prompting his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker to do the same.

The documents don’t paint a full picture of the wealthy candidates’ complex financial holdings, but do show both Rauner and Pritzker brought in more than $50 million in taxable income last year.

The release underscores incumbent Rauner reported nearly $54.2 million in taxable income to the state in 2017.

In 2016, he reported $91 million, and his first year in office 2015, he reported $188 million in state income. Prior to becoming governor, Rauner worked as a successful private equity investor and most of his wealth continues to come from investments.

Pritzker reported just over $54.9 million in state taxable income in 2017.

Forbes has consistently named Pritzker one of the richest men in the world. He currently sits at No. 251 on their list of wealthiest Americans, and Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.2 billion.

Most of his fortune stems from inheritance of the his family’s money, which they amassed as founders of the Hyatt hotel chain.