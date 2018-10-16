2 Chicago officers face firing over fatal 2016 shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is recommending that two officers be fired for fatally shooting a teenager in 2016.

Officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and Jose Torres shot at a stolen Jaguar that Paul O’Neal was driving.

A third officer ultimately shot and killed O’Neal during a foot chase.

Last year, the police watchdog agency found the officers violated department policy when they fired at the vehicle.

However, prosecutors said they would not charged the officers.

The case will now go before the Chicago Police Board.