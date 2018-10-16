Chuck Swirsky previews the Bulls 2018-2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A new year is ahead for Fred Hoiberg's team, and once again there are plenty of questions as to how good the Bulls will be.

Can Lauri Markkanen continue his upward progress even after an elbow injury will likely keep him out till December? Will Zach LaVine continue to get better as he gets past his knee injury? Can Jabari Parker and Wendell Carter deliver results in their first season with the franchise?

Chuck Swirsky, the radio play-by-play announcer for the Bulls, joined Sports Feed to discuss a few of those topics on Tuesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

See their segments on the program in the video above or below.