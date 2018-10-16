Is Chicago paying for deportations from Gary airport?

GARY, In. — Some lawmakers in Chicago are furious about deportations from the Gary airport.

Aldermen Ed Burke and Gilbert Villegas, and State Senator Martin Sandoval, are sharply criticizing the Gary-Chicago International Airport Authority Board.

They say, some of the Chicago dollars that support cargo operations at Gary may have helped immigration officials deport 19,000 immigrants in America illegally.

But a statement from city hall says, federal authorities, not local ones, decide where flights operate and who they carry, and the city can’t defy the feds.