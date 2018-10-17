10 Pritzker staffers file suit alleging racial discrimination and harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the race for Illinois governor, 10 staff members are suing J.B. Pritzker's campaign for racial discrimination and harassment.

In the lawsuit announced Tuesday night, the staff members claim they were hired for specific race-related tasks such as "rounding up 40 black guys" and to fill a race quota.

They said they were not offered meaningful opportunities for advancement, and received less favorable treatment than staff members who are white.

Lieutenant governor candidate, Juliana Stratton, issued a statement saying:

“I am very proud of the campaign that J.B. and I have put together. The majority of our senior team are African American and almost 45 percent of our entire staff are people of color. When people feel like they have been harassed or discriminated against, they have the right to come forward and have their voices heard, in this case, we had a letter delivered to us asking for $7.5 million dollars in 24 hours or they threatened legal action and to go to the press. That’s not a good faith effort.”

Stratton continued, “the incidents listed in this complaint are baseless and make offensive claims in regard to several members of our staff. We stand by our staff and that’s why we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law. I couldn’t be prouder to be on the ticket with JB and of the statewide, grassroots campaign that we’ve built.”