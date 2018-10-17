2 Will County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — Two Will County Sheriff’s deputies were shot while helping police in Joliet with a search warrant.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Richards Street, on Joliet’s southwest side.

The deputies were trying to enter a building when someone inside started shooting at them.

One of the deputies was shot in his back, the other was grazed by a bullet in his forearm.

Both were taken to the hospital, and have since been released.

The suspects tried to run from the scene, but they were caught and taken into custody.