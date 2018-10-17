3 businesses robbed on Near West Side, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Wednesday after three businesses were robbed on the Near West Side over the past week.

In each incident, a man entered a business and "aggressively approached the employees" before taking money and fleeing, according to the Chicago Police Department. In some cases, police said, the suspect implied he had a handgun. In at least one instance, he was seen loitering in front of the business.

The attacks happened:

about 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Randolph Street

about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Lake Street

and about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Police provided only a vague description of the suspect. They are asking employees of nearby businesses to keep doors locked prior to leaving and to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.