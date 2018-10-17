Concordia University lockdown lifted; police seek man in domestic disturbance

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — Police in River Forest are looking for the man who attacked a woman at Concordia University, prompting a campus-wide lockdown.

The university went on lockdown Wednesday evening after officials said they got a call about a domestic distrubance around 6:15 p.m.

The man and woman were not students, but were on campus for a seminar when the attack occurred.

The lockdown was lifted around 10 p.m. The university posted on Facebook and said the “emergency situation has ended.”

The victim refused medical attention.

There was no word on any injuries. Police did not provide any further information.

Two extra police officers were stationed on campus overnight.