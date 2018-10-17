Lindenhurst man fatally shoots would-be robber in hammer attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDENHURST, Ill. -- A robbery suspect is facing murder charges after his alleged accomplice was killed.

Michael Zachery, 32, of Evanston is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Zachery and another man went to a home in north suburban Lindenhurst early Tuesday morning to buy a gun.

They then hit the seller with a hammer and tried to rob him.

The victim fought back, shooting and killing the other man. He was identified by the Lake County Coroner as Joseph McHaney, 34, of Chicago.

One of the residents in the home restrained Zachery until police arrived.

Prosecutors charged Zachery with murder because of his involvement in the robbery, which resulted in death.