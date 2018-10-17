PAWS Chicago returns with rescued animals from Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A team of volunteers with PAWS will return from Florida today.

They left on Sunday and brought back animals that have been in shelters since before Hurricane Michael tore through the panhandle.

Several shelters in Florida contacted PAWS to take in some animals so they make room for those that were displaced by the storm.

The volunteers brought back 11 dogs and 24 cats.

PAWS says the animals will need medical exams and plenty of rest before they are available for adoption.

For more information, go to: www.pawschicago.org