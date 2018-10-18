Connor Allen talks Bears and Fantasy Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a major week for the Bears as they get a chance to measure up against a dynasty at Soldier Field.

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots make their first visit to Chicago in eight years to face Matt Nagy's team on Sunday. The Bears have showed some potential in the first five games of the season, but this is one of those games where you'll figure out what a team is made of.

Connor Allen of Rotoworld talked about that match-up during his first appearance on Sports Feed on Thursday evening. As a Fantasy Football expert, naturally Jarrett Payton asked him a number of questions about possible pick-ups or starters for his team.

You can watch Connor's segments from Thursday's show in the video above or below.