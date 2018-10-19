Daisy Hayes disappearance ruled a murder; man arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police have arrested a man in connection to the Daisy Hayes case.

The 65-year-old woman has been missing since May. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Friday said detectives have ruled the case a murder.

A man named James Jackson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., according to the Chicago Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Hayes is a mother and grandmother. The last time anyone talked with her or saw her was May 2. Police were notified May 14 after Hayes did not resurface.

Hayes was last seen at her senior apartment building in the 6300 block of South Minerva Avenue on May 2, after her niece dropped her off following a visit with her sister. The niece saw Hayes go in the building. Hayes' ID cards were left in the apartment. Her keys and cell phone were missing.