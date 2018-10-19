Police release image of mini-van involved in fatal Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO – – Chicago Police released surveillance pictures of a mini-van suspected in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday in Englewood.

A silver van struck the pedestrians in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The van fled the scene.

Connie Mangrum, 52, was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center where she later died. 19-year-old Javonte Kirkland, was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police said they believe the car is a Dodge Caravan and likely has extensive damage to the front drivers side from the impact. It was last seen going down east 58th Street from Racine.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Chicago police.