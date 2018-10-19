SUV crashes into building near Michigan Avenue; 4 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An SUV drove through Pioneer Court and crashed into a building near Michigan Avenue about 4 p.m. Friday.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and three people were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital. At least one person is in critical condition.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran pulled a man from the vehicle.

SUV hit 401 N Michigan Ave in Chicago around 4pm. Building shook and people ran in plaza. At least one occupant transported away on stretcher, per @MarlenaTV pic.twitter.com/KwkSoFnUD1 — Jake Carpenter (@jakeacarpenter) October 19, 2018

A car crashed into the first floor of my office building, 401 N Michigan. My co-workers and I thought it was a bomb. https://t.co/2knSHbIT7t—

Taylor Moore-bid 💀 (@taylormundo) October 19, 2018

Witness says SUV hit this car on Michigan Avenue traffic circle, hopped the curb, and swerved around possibly trying to avoid people on the plaza before it crashed into 401 N Michigan. pic.twitter.com/YCHjERT9ty — Jake Carpenter (@jakeacarpenter) October 19, 2018