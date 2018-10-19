SUV crashes into building near Michigan Avenue; 4 injured

CHICAGO — An SUV drove through Pioneer Court and crashed into a building near Michigan Avenue about 4 p.m. Friday.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and three people were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital. At least one person is in critical condition.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran pulled a man from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.