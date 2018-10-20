Bill and Hillary Clinton speak at University of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and their daughter Chelsea Clinton are slated to speak in Chicago on Saturday.

The trio is in town for the 11th annual Clinton Global Initiative University, hosted at the University of Chicago.

The event is comprised of more than 1,000 students from around the world who are coming together with global leaders and policy experts. The goal is to engage the next generation of leaders and help them make a positive impact in communities worldwide.

Participants spent the last two days discussing and developing ways to address some of the most pressing issues of the day — including social, economic and environmental challenges.

The program ends with a “day of action” Sunday in which students take part in a local service project.

For more information, visit cgiu.org.

The Clinton’s just took the stage for the closing session of #CGIU2018 at U of C. I’ll have a wrap up on @WGNNews at 9 pic.twitter.com/Jp9H8uk0fu — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) October 20, 2018