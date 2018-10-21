Couple shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in South Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Family members say shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Martrice Luster and 20-year-old Keshonda Maxey were talking inside a parked car on the 100 block of N. Lockwood Avenue when shots rang out.

Maxey was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, while Luster was shot multiple times and rushed to Stroger Hospital where he later died. The motive of their killing remains unclear, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Tamekia Butler, the grandmother of Luster’s five-year-old son, says the two were a loving young couple who enjoyed spending time with their blended family.

"The family is devastated by the death of this young man. No family should have to endure such a traumatic experience," Butler wrote on Facebook. "We are praying for all the families that are being affected by the senseless gun violence in Chicagoland area."

As the family continues to mourn, Butler said she hopes the community help police catch the gunmen, and attempt to stop the violence once and for all.