Jason Patt discusses the start of the Bulls’ season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - They are only two games in to the season, but already a few things are becoming apparent about the 2018-2019 Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine has the potential to score a lot of points, going over 30 points in his first two games of the season. Also he along with the rest of the Bulls struggle to find consistency on the defensive end. Expect these topics to continue to be a major talking point for the team as the first month continues.

Jason Patt of "Blog-a-Bull" discussed those topics and more on the team's roster on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

