Patriots use a second half surge to beat the Bears 38-31

CHICAGO – It’s a rare match-up between the teams at Soldier Field, but the situation tends to happen a lot in the NFL.

You had the Patriots, the established dynasty in the league, facing the Bears, an upstart group looking to add to a potential breakthrough season. For New England, the goal was to use their experience to show that they are still one of the teams to beat in 2018, while the hosts wanted to send the message to the NFL that they were for real.

In the end, the established team won out.

In a game where momentum shifted a number of times, it was the Patriots who had the last surge at the end, using 17 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to build a lead over the Bears, then held on by a yard for the 38-31 victory.

A last-second half mary pass from Mitchell Trubisky was completed to Kevin White at the one-yard line, but Patriots defenders held him out of the end zone to preserve the win.

The defeat is the second-straight for the Bears, who fall to 3-3 on the season, and fall out of first place in the NFC North. Another AFC East opponent is up next week as the Jets make a visit to Soldier Field for a noon kickoff.