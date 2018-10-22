2 killed in head-on crash in Homer Glen

CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Homer Glen.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Archer Avenue, just south of 135th Street.

Police said a man was driving northbound on 135th when he crossed into the southbound lane, and hit another vehicle.

Both drivers were killed. The victims have been identified as Arunas Augustaitis, 62, of Elk Grove Village, and Jennifer Balice, 36, of Lemont.

There was no one else in either vehicle.

Police are looking into whether alcohol played a factor in the accident.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate this incident and there is no further information available at this time.