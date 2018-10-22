Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cooler air for the week
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Less humid and cooler for the week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air
-
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s
-
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursday, Friday
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Relatively dry and mild week ahead
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
-
Storms possible later this week
-
One more hot day then a cool down
-
Cloudy and storms possible for Labor Day