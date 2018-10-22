Early voting expands statewide: Here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Early voting has expanded Monday to dozens of locations across the Chicago area.

You don't need an excuse to vote early-- any registered voter can do it.

No ID is required, but may help speed the process if there's any question about someone's registration.

Touch screen voting machines have all the counties ballots, so suburban voters can go to any of the nearly 50 locations.

Will County is also opening several locations on Monday.

For information on polling places for early voting, check out the links below: