FeedonThis: What’s the biggest concern with the Bears? You respond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Nothing like two-straight losses to bring doubt rushing back.

That's happened to the Bears after they followed a three-point loss to the Dolphins in overtime in Week 6 with a seven-point loss to the Patriots in Week 7. It's conceivable that the Bears could have won both games, but the defeats have them now sitting in a tie for third in the NFC North.

So what is your biggest concern with the team after six games?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman asked that on Twitter, and their response was the highlight of Social Fodder on Monday's Sports Feed. You can see more on that in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baker Mayfield is struggling with his own team's struggles this season - mainly because the Browns have some issues finishing.

His reaction was mimicked by Josh and Jarrett before the Case of the Mondays segment - and you can see that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may never happen again in Man Crush Monday, but Jarrett and Josh's selections came from the same Big Ten school.

See who they picked in the video above.