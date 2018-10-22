Gary Fencik previews the “Red, White, and Blues” fundraiser on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's was one of the great standouts to the greatest Bears' team in history, and he's making sure to keep his eye on the current team as they continue through the 2018 season.

At the same time, Gary Fencik is lending his voice to an event that is supporting servicemen and women across the country.

The former Bears' safety appeared on Monday's Sports Feed to discuss the upcoming "Red, White, and Blues" fundraiser at Pinstripes Oak Brook on Saturday, October 27th. It's an event to celebrate those who sacrificed so much for our country and aid those who are still in the service.

Gary appeared on Sports Feed to discuss this even along with some football with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch that discussion in the video above.

For more information or to buy tickets for the event, click here for the "Red, White, and Blues" event page or here for the Operation Support Our Troops America website.