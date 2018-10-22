Local leaders upset teacher charged with attempted murder has been working in Lyons school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYONS, Ill. -- State and local leaders are questioning how a man charged with attempted murder has been teaching sixth grade in a southwest suburb for the past two months.

Andres Rodriguez, 39, was charged with attempted murder last year. Prosecutors said he was in Tinley Park when he got into a fight with a driver, pulled out a gun and shot him seven times.

Lyons School District 103 hired Rodriguez as a sixth grade English teacher in August. Two other school districts fired him when they learned about the charges.

Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago) came together with local leaders in Lyons Monday evening and called for an investigation into how a teacher facing felony charges was hired.

“If they were your children, what would you demand of the school officials at your local school?” he said.

Lyons mayor, Chris Getty, said the school board and superintendents failed the children and the community as a whole.

Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski said while Rodriguez is innocent until proven guilty, the school district failed its students.

“My question is, is that the type of individual we want in our classrooms with our students, those types of morals those types of values,” Tobolski said.

State and local leaders called for the resignation of the school district’s superintendents, Patrick Patt and Robert Madonia. They also plan to introduce new legislation that would force school employees to disclose not only convictions, but also pending charges.

“I just think that this is as the mayor said, an example of the system breaking down, and so what I want to do is make sure we do a very thorough investigation at this point,” Tobolski said.

The school district claimed they learned about the charges last week, and put Rodriguez on paid leave.

A school board meeting was held Monday, but the issue was not on the agenda.