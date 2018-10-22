× Pritzker gives $15M more for Illinois governor bid

CHICAGO — Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker has donated $15 million more to his campaign for Illinois governor, pushing his self-financing total to $161.5 million.

Both Pritzker and multimillionaire Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have been largely funding their own campaigns. The Chicago Tribune reports that Pritzker’s campaign reported the new donation to state election officials Saturday.

The Hyatt Hotel heir is outpacing Rauner, who has given about $68 million toward his re-election campaign.

Pritzker’s new donation extends his national self-financing mark over former eBay executive Meg Whitman, who gave $144 million toward her unsuccessful 2010 Republican campaign for California governor.

Pritzker’s says he has also given about $19 million toward helping other Democratic candidates around the state.