Man killed, 2 injured after shooting on I-57

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — A man has died and two others are injured after a shooting on northbound I-57.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at 123rd Street in Calumet Park.

Two people in the car were hit by gunfire, one of them was killed.

A third person may have been injured when the driver lost control.

One man was taken away in handcuffs.

Traffic got by on the left shoulder before police shut down the northbound lanes to look for evidence.

The shooting was just down the road from another at 119th Street on Friday. No one was injured in that shooting.