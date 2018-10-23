Mothers suspect same man involved in daughters’ unsolved murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two mothers are calling for justice for their daughters months after they were murdered, as their cases remain unsolved Sunday.

The two joined a press conference outside Mayor Emanuel's office on the fifth floor Tuesday, aimed at pushing him to get involved in the cases of several murdered and missing black women.

State Sen. Patricia van Pelt Watkins participated in the press conference as well, joining the families in demanding answers.

Nearly five months ago, Shantieya Smith's body was found decomposing in a garage, several weeks after she was reported missing. Her mother, LaTonya Moore, said she still doesn’t know how her daughter died, who killed her or why. All she knows is the medical examiner classified her death as a homicide. While she isn't getting any answers, Moore is getting a lot of questions from her 7-year-old granddaughter about her mother.

"I tell her that, 'she want you to be the best, she’s in heaven, look up to the sky,'" Moore said.

The pain of living near where her daughter was killed has been too much, Moore said, and she ultimately decided to move "to get peace." Nicole Davis also decided to leave the state because the pain is too much since the death of her daughter, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis.

"It’s hard for me to even look at pictures, videos with her voice, it kills me," Davis said.

Sadaria disappered April 25, and her body was found almost three weeks later in an abandoned building. It wasn’t until earlier this month that the medical examiner classified her death as a homicide, but exactly how she died has also not been determined.

"What stood out to me is none of the detectives spoke to me about it," Davis said.

Davis and Moore share not only the pain of losing a daughter, but also believe the same man may have had a hand in their daughters' disappearances.

"It’s too much information against him in regards to all of these matters for him not be to charged with anything yet," Davis said.

Community activist Rev. Robin Hood is demanding answers, saying there are too many cases of missing and murdered women on the south and west sides that not are getting the proper attention from police.

"It’s simply a racist system that picks white people and says, 'black and brown people, just wait until we get you,' and that’s not right,'" Rev. Hood said. "They don’t do that when we pay taxes, they don’t do that when they ask for our vote."

Chicago police say a suspect is in custody awaiting charges, but it’s not clear yet if it’s for these two cases.