Vinnie Duber talks Cubs, White Sox, and World Series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the Dodgers and the Red Sox start the 2018 World Series, Chicago's two baseball teams are looking on only as fans.

They've both got work to do to make sure that they're on the field in October more often than not.

The Cubs are looking to bolster their lineup following a quick exit from the 2018 playoffs, while the White Sox are looking ahead to the third year of their rebuild in 2019.

Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago will be following both teams through the offseason and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both teams on Tuesday's show. He also previewed the World Series as well with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Vinnie's segments in the video above or below.