Carlos Jaramillo previews the “Race of the Dead” 5K on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's one of the late Fall traditions in the Pilsen neighborhood near the traditional "Day of the Dead" holiday. Naturally, the name of the event is a play of it.

The 2018 "Race of the Dead" 5K, or "Carrera de los Muertos" takes place Saturday, and it's the 11th put on by the United Neighborhood Organization on the Lower West Side of the city. Around 5,000 runners are expected to take part in the event that goes through the Pilsen neighborhood on the holiday weekend.

Carlos Jaramillo is the race director for the event and he took some time to discuss the event on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above.

